SANTIAGO, March 1 The three-week-long strike at
Chile's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, turned ugly
on Wednesday when a group of protesters blocked a highway,
provoking confrontations with the police.
Escondida's approximately 2,500 unionized workers began a
strike on Feb. 9 after contract talks with mine owner BHP
Billiton failed, boosting global copper prices
on expectations of tighter supply.
Early Wednesday morning, dozens of protesters, some with
shirts, caps and flags bearing the union's emblem, illegally
barricaded the main road that connects the regional city of
Antofagasta with the mine.
A Reuters witness said they burned tyres and threw rocks and
sticks at the police, who responded with tear gas. By late
morning, the protesters had dispersed.
The union did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The events reflect the increasing bitterness and division
between the two sides, as the pressure to secure a deal on both
ratchets up, but whose positions still appear to be far apart
after three weeks of strike.
Key differences include disagreement over the level of
benefits new workers should receive, and planned changes to
shift patterns and benefits.
The union complained earlier this week that BHP had failed
to make back payments to workers, while the company said that it
would make the payments once the strike had ended, in accordance
with Chilean law.
A local judge ruled that a deferred payment from 2016 should
go out to workers within 48 hours, the union said late Tuesday.
The union is keen to prevent workers from losing enthusiasm as
the strike drags on, especially as after 30 days individual
miners have the right to break from the union agreement and
accept the company offer.
The company has waived the right to replace workers before
30 days, sacrificing output in an attempt to ease tensions and
potentially weaken the union position.
A government-led attempt at mediation failed last week.
Although both sides say they are open to talks, there has been
little concrete sign of a resumption of dialogue in the near
future.
