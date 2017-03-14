SANTIAGO, March 14 Chile's Escondida copper
mine, the world's largest, will look to restart operations after
striking employees rejected an invitation to return to
negotiations, the mine's president, Marcelo Castillo, said on
Tuesday.
The mine controlled by BHP Billiton was
legally allowed to hire temporary workers 15 days after the
strike started on Feb. 9 but had said it would wait for 30 days
to show its commitment to dialogue. Tuesday marked day 34 of the
strike.
