SANTIAGO, March 14 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, will look to restart operations after striking employees rejected an invitation to return to negotiations, the mine's president, Marcelo Castillo, said on Tuesday.

The mine controlled by BHP Billiton was legally allowed to hire temporary workers 15 days after the strike started on Feb. 9 but had said it would wait for 30 days to show its commitment to dialogue. Tuesday marked day 34 of the strike. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Sandra Maler)