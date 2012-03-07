UPDATE 1-Colombian regulator Hernandez named to central bank board
BOGOTA, Feb 21, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday named financial regulator Gerardo Hernandez to the central bank board, replacing one of its seven members.
SANTIAGO, March 7 Chile's copper export revenue totaled $3.369 billion in February, slipping nearly 20 percent from January's $4.168 billion, the central bank reported on Wednesday.
But the figure was 9.4 percent above revenue for February of last year, when the world's top producer reaped $3.079 billion in copper exports.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange posted a second month of gains in February, ending at $8,499 a tonne, as headway was made to solve the euro zone debt crisis and the U.S. economy showed a more sustained path to recovery.
Chile, which provides around one-third of the world's copper, produced 396,341 tonnes of the metal in January , 22 percent below December's 509,407 tonnes reported by the government.
Dwindling ore grades, extraction issues and lower stocks hurt the key industry, the INE statistics agency said. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)
PHILADELPHIA, Feb 21 Proposed congressional bills that would limit the Federal Reserve's ability to independently decide policy are deeply concerning though the Fed, in order to be more transparent, can "communicate better" what motivates such decisions, a Fed official said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year government debt supply at a yield of 1.230 percent to strong investor demand, Treasury data showed.