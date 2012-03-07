(Adds details on prices, production)

SANTIAGO, March 7 Chile's copper export revenue totaled $3.369 billion in February, slipping nearly 20 percent from January's $4.168 billion, the central bank reported on Wednesday.

But the figure was 9.4 percent above revenue for February of last year, when the world's top producer reaped $3.079 billion in copper exports.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange posted a second month of gains in February, ending at $8,499 a tonne, as headway was made to solve the euro zone debt crisis and the U.S. economy showed a more sustained path to recovery.

Chile, which provides around one-third of the world's copper, produced 396,341 tonnes of the metal in January , 22 percent below December's 509,407 tonnes reported by the government.

Dwindling ore grades, extraction issues and lower stocks hurt the key industry, the INE statistics agency said.