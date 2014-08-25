(Adds detail on investments, background)
SANTIAGO Aug 25 Mining investment in Chile, the
world's top copper producer, is seen at around $105 billion from
this year through to 2023, state copper commission Cochilco said
on Monday.
Cochilco said investment likely to be completed over the
five-year period 2014-2018 totals around $30 billion, equivalent
to that of the five-year 2009-2013 period.
Chile is battling sliding copper prices, rising
costs and falling ore grades in its aging deposits.
The period through 2023 includes investment by Codelco, the
state-run company that is the country's largest copper operator,
of $28 billion in a program of project expansion and new mines,
Cochilco said.
Planned investments also feature 14 companies that are
looking to implement medium- or large-scale mining projects in
Chile for the first time, and nine new mining projects with an
estimated investment of $8.9 billion, including seven for
copper, Cochilco said.
Chile still produces about a third of the global supply of
the base metal, used in construction, and no other country is
likely to be able to catch up soon.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien;
Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)