SANTIAGO, April 5 Freeport McMoRan Inc
is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in
Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the
world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion
in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters in an
interview on Wednesday.
"With the short-term arrangement, we'll start ramping
production back up to feed our mill 100 percent," said Chief
Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk referring to Freeport's
Grasberg mine.
"It shouldn't take very long, we're talking weeks," she
said, alongside Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson, on the
sidelines of the CRU World Copper Conference in Santiago.
