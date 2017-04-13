Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
SANTIAGO, April 13 Chilean copper commission Cochilco forecast on Thursday that the nation would produce slightly less than 5.6 million tonnes of copper in 2017, down from a previous forecast of 5.79 million, due largely to a strike as BHP Billiton's Escondida mine.
The body estimated copper prices would average $2.60 in 2017, up from a previous forecast of $2.40, due to tighter supply for the red metal and increasing demand. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
June 15 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.