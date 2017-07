SANTIAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Chile's Antofagasta has signed a wage deal with workers at its Zaldivar copper mine, the company and the union said on Monday, calming fears of a possible labor action.

"The new contract recognizes the benefits that the workers had and, additionally, puts a decided emphasis on the productivity of the company," mine manager Leonardo Gonzalez said in a statement. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Bill Trott)