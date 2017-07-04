SANTIAGO, July 4 Chilean mining company
Antofagasta Minerals, one of the biggest global copper
producers, on Tuesday was facing potential strikes from workers
at its Zaldivar mine and by supervisors at Centinela as contract
talks continue.
Zaldivar workers will vote on whether or not to strike by
the end of the week, legal advisor Marcos Lopez, who was also
employed by a union at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine during a
historic 43-day strike earlier in the year, said.
Meanwhile supervisors at Centinela mine have already voted
to strike although they expect a government mediation mechanism
to extend negotiations for at least five more days, a spokesman
for Chile's mining federation said. The federation represents
workers at some of Chile's biggest mines.
The combined annual production at both mines is 160,000
tonnes of copper. Chile is the world's largest producer of the
red metal.
Antofagasta said in an e-mail to Reuters that talks were
continuing and following normal deadlines, without commenting
specifically on the potential strikes.
(Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Caroline
Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)