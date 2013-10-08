LONDON Oct 8 Chile will produce about 5.7
million tonnes of copper this year, an almost 5 percent increase
on last year and a historic high, above previous estimates
thanks to better output forecasts from key mines including
Escondida, the world's largest, the country's mining minister
said in London on Tuesday.
State copper commission Cochilco in July had forecast the
world No. 1 copper producer's red metal output would reach 5.53
million tonnes this year.
The country also marginally raised its view for 2013 average
copper prices to $3.32 per pound above the $3.27 per pound
estimated earlier in the summer, after a better than expected
performance in world markets during the third quarter.