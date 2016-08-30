(Recasts, adds comments from regulator, mine union, adds
background)
SANTIAGO Aug 30 Chile's mining regulator on
Tuesday ordered a halt to all operations at two major copper
mines, state-owned Codelco's Chuquicamata and Freeport-McMoran
Inc's El Abra, to investigate separate fatal accidents.
"We are concerned that today August 30 we had two accidents
with three lost lives," said Rodrigo Alvarez, the head of the
Sernageomin regulator, in a tweeted video comment.
"We've made two very difficult decisions for the industry.
We've ordered the provisional and total suspension of both
mines," Alvarez added.
Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper producer, suspended
operations at century-old Chuquicamata after two workers were
killed when the vehicle they were driving collided with a giant
mining truck at around 1 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).
El Abra said that a worker died after an accident at
its acid unloading terminal.
"All the workers are affected," the president of El Abra's
union, Juana Mejias, said as she choked back tears. "This is
really terrible and it hurts and is a product of excess workload
in which the company cares about producing and producing and has
pushed safety to the sidelines."
When asked about the union leader's comments, Freeport
referred to an earlier statement that said the company
reiterates its commitment to worker safety.
The accidents come at a time when mining companies across
the industry have cut costs and laid off workers to cope with
plummeting copper prices.
Century-old Chuquicamata produced 309,000 tonnes of copper
in 2015. El Abra, which is 51 percent owned by Freeport and 49
percent owned by Codelco, produced around 147,000
tonnes of copper last year.
