SANTIAGO, July 30 Chile, which provides around one-third of the world's copper, produced 452,690 tonnes of the red metal in June, up 5.6 percent from the same month a year earlier, the government said on Monday.

Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, churned out 458,640 tonnes of the red metal in May, up 3.6 percent from the same month a year earlier, the government said last month. (Reporting by Moises Avila and Antonio de la Jara)