By Moises Avila and Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO, July 30 Chile, which provides about
one-third of the world's copper, produced 452,690 tonnes of the
red metal in June, up 5.6 percent from the same
month a year earlier, the government said on Monday.
Copper output slipped 1.2 percent compared with May, when
the world's No. 1 copper producer churned out 458,640 tonnes of
it.
"Among the reasons that explain the (year-on-year) rise are
greater copper recovery due to an increase in material to
process and a rise in the production of deposits that began
operations in 2011," the INE statistics agency said.
In the first half of the year, Chile produced 2.64 million
tonnes of copper, up 2.5 percent from the same period last year.
Anglo American's disputed Los Bronces mine is being
ramped up and is expected to produce a peak of 490,000 tonnes
annually, positioning itself as the world's No. 5 copper mine.
Antofagasta Minerals' Esperanza mine, a flagship
growth project that faced problems in its production build-up
last year, was inaugurated in early 2011.
Chile's production of molybdenum, a metal used to strengthen
steel, plummeted 30.4 percent to 2,471 tonnes in June compared
with the same month last year due to dwindling ore grades, the
INE added.
Molybdenum output for the January to June period dropped
19.9 percent to 15,473 tonnes versus the same period a year ago.
