SANTIAGO Feb 28 Chile produced 474,496 tonnes of copper in January, an 8.6 percent expansion from a year earlier, on higher ore grades and improved output in some deposits, the government said on Thursday.

World No. 1 copper producer Chile's output of the red metal jumped by 3 percent to 5.455 million tonnes during all of 2012, boosted by better grades, new mines and a low base of comparison.