SANTIAGO, March 28 Chile produced 420,207 tonnes of copper in February, a 2.8 percent expansion from a year earlier, on improved ore grades and higher output at some deposits that operated irregularly in 2012, the government said on Thursday.

World No. 1 copper producer Chile's output of the red metal jumped by 3 percent to 5.455 million tonnes during all of 2012, boosted by better grades, new mines and a low base of comparison.