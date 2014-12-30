UPDATE 2-HSBC breaks with tradition, names AIA boss Tucker as chairman
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds background, details on appointments)
(Adds data on copper and molybdenum output, background)
SANTIAGO Dec 30 Copper production in top exporter Chile fell for the fifth straight month in November, dropping 7.3 percent from a year earlier, the government's INE statistics agency said on Tuesday.
Chile produced 477,432 tonnes of copper on lower processing rates and reduced ore grades.
The Andean nation, home to a third of the world's copper production, is struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its aging deposits, although new mines are helping to boost output.
Year to date, Chile has produced 5.25 million tonnes, just about flat versus January to November 2013, the INE said.
Output of molybdenum, a metal used to harden steel, rose 13.2 percent in November versus a year earlier to 4.255 tonnes.
Its production is up 30 percent in January to November to 44,131 tonnes. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds background, details on appointments)
* Japan January core machinery orders mark biggest m/m fall in 5 months - government
* Jan core orders -3.2 pct m/m vs forecast +0.5 pct * Core orders -8.2 pct yr/yr vs forecast -3.3 pct * Capex seen crucial for sustainable economic growth * BOJ seen keeping policy steady at two-day meeting, March 15-16 (Adds details) By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, March 13 Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell in January from the previous month, highlighting that the country's economic recovery remains fragile. Core machinery orders, a highly vola