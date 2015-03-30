(Adds comments from statistics agency, data on copper output)
SANTIAGO, March 30 World No. 1 copper producer
Chile produced 447,810 tonnes of copper in February
, a 1.1 percent decrease from a year earlier, due to
plant maintenance at a key project, the government said on
Monday.
Chile, which produces a third of the world's copper, is
struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its aging
deposits, although new mines are helping to boost output.
"This result is explained by decreased extraction in the
period due to programmed maintenance work at the processing
plant of an important mine, which reduced production," the
official INE statistics agency said.
The INE does not give details on the mines in question, but
in February the massive Collahuasi copper mine temporarily
halted its main grinding mill for minor maintenance
work.
Collahuasi, one of the world's largest copper mines, is a
partnership between Glencore Plc and Anglo American Plc
.
In the first two months of the year, Chile produced 971,684
tonnes of copper, up 6.1 percent versus January to February
2014.
State copper commission Cochilco has forecast that Chile
will produce 6 million tonnes of copper in 2015.
Production of molybdenum, a metal used to harden steel, fell
11 percent in February to 3,357 tonnes from a year earlier.
For the first two months of the year, molybdenum output was
down 5.4 percent to 7,165 tonnes.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Anthony Esposito; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)