SANTIAGO, March 16 A Chilean court has ordered
port operator Antofagasta Terminal Internacional to temporarily
suspend operations at a second copper stockpiling warehouse
after high levels of heavy metals were found nearby, a move that
could impact copper exports from the world's No. 1 producer.
The environmental court already had asked the port operator
last week to suspend activities at another stockpiling warehouse
for 30 days because of health risks from the nearby particles.
"We received authorization to suspend (the warehouse) Friday
evening, and today (Monday) we will notify the company," Chile's
environmental regulatory agency told Reuters.
The environmental court ordered both warehouses shut for an
initial 30 days after the high levels of heavy metals were
discovered in the city.
The court and regulator did not specify which companies
could see copper exports impacted by the suspension of the
second warehouse, though large copper miners such as state-run
Codelco and Escondida, controlled by BHP Billiton
, use different ports for their shipments.
Suspension of operations at the first warehouse was not
expected to impact copper exports from Chile, though it will
affect the stockpiling of material used by a Glencore
smelter.
