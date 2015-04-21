SANTIAGO, April 21 World top copper producer
Codelco said on Tuesday that operations at its Salvador mine in
Chile restarted on April 20 as scheduled, following a halt
forced by heavy rains three weeks ago.
Operations will be gradually stepped up after drinking water
was reconnected and damaged roads repaired, Codelco
said in a statement.
Railways previously used by the mine for transportation will
take at least a year to be operational again, while the repair
of some electricity pylons will take around eight months, it
said.
Salvador is located in the Atacama region, the worst hit by
unusually heavy rains in March that caused rivers to overflow
their banks and wash away roads.
With an annual copper output of around 54,000 tonnes, the
mine is one of the smallest operations of the state-run
producer. Codelco has said it expects to use its other mines to
recover the production loss over the year.
