SANTIAGO, April 9 Miners Anglo American Plc
and Antofagasta Plc could see some shift delays
at their Chilean mines on Tuesday, but operations are
functioning normally, despite unionized workers' plans to
strike, top executives at both company's told Reuters.
Operations "are functioning ... there might be some delay in
the start of the shifts, but operations are functioning,"
Antofagasta's chief executive Diego Hernandez said.
Unionized workers at Chilean state miner Codelco
said early Tuesday they had kicked off a 24-hour work stoppage
at all units of the world's top copper miner to demand greater
job security.