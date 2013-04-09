SANTIAGO, April 9 Worker at the World No. 3
copper mine Collahuasi in northern Chile did not adhere to calls
for a national strike and operations there are normal, a union
leader told Reuters on Tuesday.
Collahuasi is owned by Anglo American Plc, Xstrata
Plc and a group of Japanese companies led by Mitsui & Co
.
Unionized workers at Chilean state miner Codelco
began a 24-hour work stoppage early Tuesday at all units of the
world's top copper miner to demand greater job security, labor
leaders said earlier in the day.
The union representing Chile's private sector miners, which
include BHP Billiton , Anglo American and
Antofagasta Plc, initially said it would also strike to
halt output from world No. 1 copper producer Chile.
Workers at private miners have only partially taken part in
the labor actions by delaying the start of morning shifts, and
in some cases blocking access roads, though executives at those
mines say operations are normal.