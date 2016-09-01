SANTIAGO, Sept 1 Workers at Anglo American Plc's
flagship Los Bronces copper mine and at Chilean
state-owned Codelco's small Salvador deposit inched closer to a
strike on Thursday after rejecting separate wage deals offered
by their respective firms.
Most of the unionized workers at Los Bronces in central
Chile rejected Anglo American's collective wage deal, but did
not immediately go on strike as local law requires a
government-sponsored mediation process during contract
negotiations, the company said.
Anglo American offered the nearly 1,700 workers a bonus of
some $13,000 each, plus other benefits.
Los Bronces is part of the Anglo American Sur complex, which
produced 437,800 tonnes of copper in 2015. That's about 8
percent of the total output of Chile, the world's No. 1 copper
producer.
Meanwhile, workers at Codelco's smallest mine Salvador also
rejected the latest wage offer made by the state-owned copper
miner, clearing the way for a strike there, the union told
Reuters.
Workers rejected the deal which considered a $3,730 per
worker bonus, and no salary increase.
"We will only accept the government-mediated talks if
(Codelco) comes with a new offer," Patricio Elgueta, the head of
Salvador's union, told Reuters.
Salvador produced 49,000 tonnes of copper in 2015.
