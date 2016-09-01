(Recasts with confirmation of Salvador strike, adds union
comment)
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, Sept 1 Workers at Codelco's small
Salvador deposit will go on strike next week after failing to
reach agreement in contract talks with the Chilean state-owned
company, the union told Reuters on Thursday.
The strike is set to start on Monday after workers rejected
Codelco's latest offer and the company said it had
opted not to request a five-day mediation process.
It could herald the start of tricky times ahead for mining
companies in the world's no.1 copper producer, as a sharp fall
in the price of the metal slimmed margins and forced cost cuts.
Salvador, which produced 49,000 tonnes of copper in 2015,
has been battling to keep a lid on high production costs and
make progress on a plan to extend the mine's life.
"As the company was not disposed to dialogue, we will make
effective the strike from Monday 5 September," union spokesman
Waldo Gomez told Reuters.
The union has rejected a deal offered by Codelco for a
$3,730 per worker bonus, and no salary increase, although
another Salvador union has accepted the deal.
Separately, Anglo American Plc's flagship Los
Bronces copper mine also inched closer to a strike after most
unionized workers rejected the company's collective wage deal on
Thursday. However, the government-sponsored mediation process
could still avert a stoppage.
Anglo American offered the nearly 1,700 workers a bonus of
some $13,000 each, plus other benefits.
Los Bronces is part of the Anglo American Sur complex, which
produced 437,800 tonnes of copper in 2015. That's about 8
percent of the total output of Chile.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito and
Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Andrew Hay)