* Strike comes amid CESCO/CRU copper conference in Santiago
* Work stoppage to cost Codelco more than $35 mln
* Private mines operating normally but some have delayed
shifts
By Anthony Esposito and Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO, April 9 Workers at Chile's state
mining company Codelco went on a 24-hour strike on Tuesday to
demand better job security and safety improvements, but miners
at some private copper companies just delayed the start of their
shifts.
Codelco union bosses timed the strike to coincide with the
international copper industry's CESCO/CRU conference in Chile's
capital, the biggest meeting of its kind in the world.
While the 24-hour strike is not expected to have much
impact on output from the world's No. 1 copper producing
country, Codelco workers have steadily pressed management for
better conditions over recent months, raising the specter that a
steady drip-drip of labor actions could end up slowing output.
Tuesday's strike comes on the heels of an extended port
strike, which delayed copper shipments and cost Chile's fruit
and forestry producers untold millions.
Most ports in Chile, including key ports in the mineral-rich
north, have returned to normal operations after the extended
strike.
"I want to express my worry about what we've seen in recent
days, for example the port strike which caused great damage to
Chile's economy, to job creation and to our workers. And the
copper strike which is happening now will also cause great
damage," Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said.
Though Chile boasts enviable copper reserves and is expected
to produce 5.58 million tonnes of copper this year, nearly a
third of world supply, miners are reeling from steep costs,
tumbling ore grades and an uncertain power supply. Intermittent
labor scuffles have also kept miners on guard.
The stoppage will cost Codelco, the world No.1
copper producer, up to $35 million in lost operational revenues,
the company said, adding it had adopted contingency plans to
protect equipment and installations.
"The strike is under way and it has been a success," said
Jaime Graz, union leader at Codelco's giant Chuquicamata mine.
"This is a call to attention to the company's management because
of the poor security conditions and urgent need for pension and
healthcare improvements. It's not just about making more money."
Chile's November presidential elections are seen galvanizing
labor as unions seek to make their issues heard.
Codelco will try to reach an agreement with workers to
recoup lost production, Chief Executive Thomas Keller told
reporters.
The state miner owns about 11 percent of the world's copper
reserves and is expected to produce 1.7 million tonnes of copper
this year, or just under 5,000 tonnes per day.
Workers at private mines, including BHP Billiton,
Anglo American and Antofagasta Minerals, only
adhered partly to the national strike, even though the union
representing them initially said it would join the labor action.
Protesting workers delayed the start of the 8 a.m. (1100
GMT) shift by two hours at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's
largest copper mine, and blocked the access road to Anglo
American's Los Bronces mine.
"The workers adhered to the protest, but only for a limited
amount of time, a couple of hours. This isn't an action against
the company, it's a protest for the problems which at the
national level haven't been resolved," said Marcelo Tapia, head
of Escondida's union.
Top executives at Anglo American and Antofagasta said there
could be some shift delays at their local mines, but operations
were functioning normally.
Operations "are functioning ... there might be some delay in
the start of the shifts, but operations are functioning,"
Antofagasta Chief Executive Diego Hernandez said.
Workers at the world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi in the
Andean nation's copper-rich north, decided not to strike and
operations there are normal, a union leader said.
"We're not going to participate in this strike because it's
an exploitation of workers' demands ... Collahuasi's operations
are normal," Collahuasi union secretary Lincon Espinoza told
Reuters.
Collahuasi is owned by Anglo American Plc, Xstrata Plc
and a group of Japanese companies led by Mitsui & Co
.