SANTIAGO Dec 30 Chile produced 514,889 tonnes
of copper in November, a 7.6 percent increase from
the year before, due to a recovery in a major deposit that had a
troubled 2012, the government said on Monday.
Chile, the No. 1 global copper producer which provides one-
third of the world's copper, is struggling with dwindling ore
grades in many of its aging deposits, although new mines have
helped increase output in 2013.
"This production increase is chiefly explained by the
recovery of productive levels in an important mine that operated
irregularly during 2012," the INE statistics agency said in its
report.
The massive Collahuasi mine has come back after a disastrous
2012, with production soaring 43 percent to 297,340 tonnes in
the first nine months of this year.
Improved output at Escondida, the largest copper mine in the
world, also bolstered output.
Copper production in the January-to-November period
increased 6.5 percent to roughly 5.3 million tonnes, the INE
added. The government forecast that Chile would produce about
5.7 million tonnes of copper this year, an increase of almost 5
percent from last year and a historic high.
Copper output in November increased 1.4 percent from October.
To see the INE report, please click: