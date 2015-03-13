SANTIAGO, March 13 A Chilean court has asked
port operator Antofagasta Terminal Internacional to suspend
operations at one of its copper stockpiling warehouses for 30
days because of health risks from nearby particles, the
environmental regulator said on Friday.
Suspension of operations at the warehouse is not expected to
impact copper exports from world No.1 producer Chile, though it
will affect the stockpiling of material used by a Glencore
smelter, the regulator told Reuters.
Glencore declined to comment.
The environmental regulator said the warehouse was ordered
shut because of the presence of particles found nearby that
could pose a health risk.
"Though we haven't been formally notified, we've started
clearing out the warehouse used to stockpile copper concentrate,
with the idea of immediately complying with the temporary
closure for 30 days required by the court," said Felipe Barison,
chief executive of Antofagasta Terminal Internacional.
The regulator, which requested the court order, is also
seeking to suspend operations at a second warehouse, which is
used for copper export operations.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Christian Plumb)