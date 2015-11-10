SANTIAGO Nov 10 Copper miners in Chile, the
world's top producer, are forecast to satisfy half their water
needs using ocean water by 2026, a government-sponsored study
showed on Tuesday.
Strained fresh water resources in Chile's arid north, where
most of the Andean nation's copper mines are concentrated, and
projections for decreased precipitation due to the effects of
climate change have prompted mining companies to increasingly
turn to ocean water to supply their operations.
Chile's state copper commission, Cochilco, said in a report
that seawater consumption is expected to reach 10.7 cubic meters
per second in 2026 - 4.3 times more than the expected amount for
this year - "due to the use of seawater in new projects and
expansions of existing plants."
Meanwhile, fresh water consumption by copper producers will
total 10.8 cubic meters per second in 2026, some 19 percent less
than the forecast usage this year, Cochilco added.
"It is important that seawater be used more in production
processes, and to that end miners are increasingly building
their own desalination plants to address fresh water shortages
to the extent that this is both technically and economically
feasible," Mining Minister Aurora Williams said.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrea Ricci)