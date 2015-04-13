(Corrects first sentence after first subhead to show money
By Anthony Esposito and Fabian Cambero
CAIMANES, Chile, April 12 Alvaro Badillo
remembers a time when his dad would take him fishing in the
stream just a stone's throw away from the dusty streets of their
small hometown of Caimanes in central Chile.
Now, like countless communities that dot the arid valleys
north of the capital, Santiago, Caimanes is left with a dry
riverbed.
The culprit? That depends on who you ask.
For many in the town of 1,200 people, the answer lies just a
few miles upstream: a 470 foot tall wall that stretches nearly a
half-mile straight across the valley. It is the tailings dam for
Los Pelambres, Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc's flagship
copper mine, which holds enough leftover processed rock to fill
some 140,000 Olympic swimming pools.
For its part, Antofagasta blames an eight-year drought in
Chile for the evaporation of already slim water resources, and
says the canals it built to redirect rain water have minimized
the impact on the stream.
Both sides have findings that support their arguments and
are thrashing them out in a court battle that could stop work at
one of the world's biggest copper mines.
The clash illustrates the challenges facing leading copper
producer Chile as communities and water-intensive industries
such as mining try to coexist and vie for shrinking water
resources.
"I believe Pelambres is one of the best examples, if we look
at everything that has happened, to figure out the weak points
in (our) legislation and the way to do things differently,"
Antofagasta chief executive Diego Hernandez told Reuters.
Accounting for about a third of the world's copper supply,
with output this year expected to reach 5.94 million tonnes,
Chile's domestic conflicts reverberate through the global
market. Any prolonged disruption at Los Pelambres could tip a
finely balanced copper market into deficit, boosting prices,
analysts said.
The issue of water shortages and strained relations with
communities is sure to be a topic of heated discussion among the
world's biggest copper miners attending the CRU Copper
conference in Santiago this week.
DELAYED, BLOCKED OR IN COURT
Some $100 billion is slated for investment in Chile's mining
industry over the next decade, but almost half - $40 billion -
is stuck in court or delayed because of permitting issues as
local communities and environmental activists take legal action
to block the projects.
Seeing little help from the state, Badillo and some 80
protesters took matters into their own hands earlier this year
and blocked the main road leading to Los Pelambres' tailings dam
for several weeks, he said. The blockade was eventually broken
up by police.
In the neighboring Choapa valley, Los Pelambres struck a deal
with other protesters blocking access to the mine. The agreement
includes seeking a public-private partnership to develop a
desalination plant and a commitment to use seawater should a
planned expansion of the mine go ahead.
Juan Carlos Guajardo, executive director of mining consulting
firm Plusmining, called on the government to work with both
private companies and troubled communities to prevent recurring
protests from hampering investment in the country, which has
grown rapidly over three decades, due in large part to copper
mining.
FROM SEA TO MOUNTAIN
Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Andes mountains,
the Atacama desert in the Chilean north, where most of the
copper mines are situated, has always been very dry. So dry in
fact, that it is used by scientists to test Mars rovers because
of its likeness to the barren red planet.
However, a drought since 2007 has dried up reservoirs and
rivers, sucking into the water table and providing an ever
greater challenge for those who live and work in the region.
Anglo American Plc and BHP Billiton Ltd have
said restrictions on water, used for everything from toilets for
workers to separating the metals in the ore body from waste rock
and tamping down dust that heavy trucks kick up, will hurt
production.
Miners are increasingly turning to seawater desalination
plants to meet their needs and those of surrounding communities.
Some mines can use sea water without desalinization.
"There is no big mining project - we're talking world-class
projects - that you can develop up north without using ocean
water, desalinized or not, in the future," Hernandez said.
Nine desalination and direct sea water plants operating in
Chile, along with 11 in development, will supply over a third of
the water used by copper mines by 2025, according to state
copper commission Cochilco.
Building the plants and pumping sea water to mines high up
in the mountains drives up costs. BHP's Escondida, the world's
largest copper mine, is spending $3.4 billion on a sea water
desalination plant, due to start pumping in 2017.
To make matters worse, the longest copper price slump in
years has hurt margins and forced drastic cost cutting amid
concerns about demand from top consumer China.
Antofagasta said it wants to expand Los Pelambres, including
building a $300 million to $400 million desalination plant, but
it will not move ahead until it resolves issues involving
Caimanes, including a judge's ruling to demolish the tailings
dam. The company is appealing.
"We have to keep defending our rights in court, but we know
that a win in court doesn't mean this problem is going to get
resolved," Hernandez added.
