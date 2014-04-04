SANTIAGO, April 4 A shareholder in Chilean bank
CorpBanca backed the company's agreed merger with
Brazil's Itau Unibanco and questioned the rationale
of another shareholder who sued to block the deal, a local
newspaper reported on Friday,
"Our view as a minority shareholder is that the
Itau-CorpBanca merger is better than CorpBanca alone," said
Patricio Parodi, the managing director of life insurance company
Consorcio, in an interview with Diario Financiero on Friday.
The merger, agreed in January, would create a venture called
Itau CorpBanca with a market value of $8 billion and give Itau
an important foothold in Chile and Colombia.
U.S. investment firm Cartica Management, which has about 3.2
percent of CorpBanca, has filed a lawsuit alleging that the deal
undervalues CorpBanca and gives special benefits to its
controlling shareholder Alvaro Saieh.
But Parodi, whose company owns about 1 percent of CorpBanca
according to Reuters statistics, said he doubted Itau had
overpaid because "that would have hurt Itau much more than me,
because it has many more shares. So I'm guessing that Itau
negotiated that part well."
In backing the deal, he said it would produce synergies and
reduce the cost of bank financing for CorpBanca by around 70
basis points.
Cartica's move, a rare instance of investor activism in the
region, could upset a banking merger that would be Latin
America's largest since 2008.
Parodi said that would be bad for the shareholders.
"I don't really understand the (Cartica) strategy. Does it
want to stop the merger? I think stopping the merger and
bringing us back the old CorpBanca is worse," he said.
CorpBanca could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by
David Gregorio)