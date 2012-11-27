UPDATE 3-Barclays surprise capital boost triggers pension concerns
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
* Demand from local investors said strong
* CorpGroup, CorpBanca's parent, buying Colombia's Helm Bank
SANTIAGO Nov 27 Chilean bank CorpBanca has issued about $300 million in 24- and 28-year bonds on the local market to bolster growth plans at home and in Colombia, CorpBanca said on Tuesday.
CorpGroup, CorpBanca's parent company, signed a deal last month to buy up to 100 percent of the shares of Colombia's Helm Bank for around $1.3 billion. Helm would then be merged with CorpBanca Colombia to create Colombia's fifth-largest bank.
CorpBanca had planned a bond and share issue to fund the purchase.
"Even though the external markets offer good liquidity conditions ... strong demand by local investors prompted us to issue (the bonds) wholly in Chile," said Pedro Silva, head of CorpBanca's finance division.
The statement did not include the bonds' yields.
The Chilean bank's chief executive, Fernando Massu, told Reuters in an interview last month that the bond issue could be done locally if surprisingly eager domestic investors offer better prices than do those abroad.
Earlier this month, shareholders of CorpBanca approved a $600 million share issue to help finance the acquisition of Helm Bank and also to allow the World Bank's private investment arm, International Finance Corp, to take a $225 million stake in CorpBanca.
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
Feb 23 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC on Thursday nominated five members for election to Rent-A-Center Inc's board, stepping up its efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday: