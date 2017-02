SANTIAGO, April 10 Shareholders of Chilean bank CorpBanca approved on Tuesday a capital increase for the equivalent of nearly $650 million to help pay for its purchase of Banco Santander Colombia.

Late last year, CorpBanca struck an agreement to buy Banco Santander Colombia for $1.225 billion, as Spain's Santander moved to sell assets in Latin America to help shore up its finances at home. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta. Writing by Anthony Esposito. Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)