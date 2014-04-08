SANTIAGO, April 7 U.S. investment firm Cartica
Management LLC has asked Chile's SVS securities regulator to
review a planned merger of Chilean bank CorpBanca SA
with Brazil's Itaú Unibanco Holding Financeira SA.
Cartica, based in Washington, D.C., oversees about $2
billion in assets and owns about 3.2 percent of CorpBanca's
common shares through separate investment vehicles.
Cartica has come out strongly against the tie-up, arguing it
undervalued CorpBanca's shares and gave special benefits to
controlling shareholder Álvaro Saieh, a Chilean billionaire, and
his company CorpGroup.
In a filing with the SVS dated April 1, which became public
on Monday, Cartica argued plans for CorpBanca parent company
CorpGroup to sell 1.53 percent of its total stock in the Chilean
bank to Itaú Unibanco "is not harmless, rather it has an
objective."
"Why is it necessary for CorpGroup to sell 1.53 percent of
CorpBanca? The only reason is to avoid a takeover bid," Cartica
said.
That in turn limits minority shareholders' scope of action
and potentially hurts them, according to Cartica.
The firm said the transaction was designed to allow the
banks to avoid having to share the premium likely to be reaped
from the potential tie-up with all shareholders.
"Your legal interpretation of this matter will determine
whether the planned operation should be subject to a public
takeover bid," Cartica told the regulator.
Last week, Cartica filed a lawsuit in New York against
CorpBanca, Saieh, and his investment holding company over the
plans to merge with Itaú Unibanco.
If the merger went through, the combined company would not
only give Itaú an important foothold in retail banking in Chile,
but also provide a way to grow in Colombia, South America's
fastest-growing economy last year.
Itaú is contending with slowing economic growth and rising
household debt in Brazil, where it trails state-run lender Banco
do Brasil SA.
