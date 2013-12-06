SANTIAGO Dec 6 Moody's Investors Service
downgraded Chilean bank CorpBanca on Friday, citing
fears about the impact on the bank of problems at a linked
business also owned by billionaire Alvaro Saieh.
The downgrade comes at a time when the bank is in the midst
of merger talks, according to several sources.
CorpBanca is part of Chilean businessman Saieh's financial
empire, along with retailer SMU, which revealed accounting
errors that led it to breach covenants earlier this year.
He has since been seeking to raise cash and has been in New
York this week negotiating a merger for CorpBanca, with the
front-runners being Spain's BBVA SA and Brazil's Itau
Unibanco Holding SA, three sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Moody's downgraded CorpBanca's global, local and foreign
currency deposits and debt ratings to Baa3 from Baa2 and left
them on review for further downgrade.
"Moody's noted its concerns that the entities' association
with the financially troubled SMU S.A. via their common
principal shareholder together with certain transactions within
the financial group has hurt the funding flexibility and risk
profile of both the bank and its holding," the rating agency
said.
SMU's July revelations of errors found during a review of
earnings was followed by a drop in CorpBanca's shares to an
all-time low in August and pushed up its cost of borrowing. The
situation has since improved.
The fifth largest bank in Chile as of the end of September,
CorpBanca's problems prompted worry from the country's central
bank, which said this week that more oversight was needed of
companies that combine financial and non-financial operations.
Moody's added that the review would focus on the timing and
extent to which the bank could extricate itself from the
crossover risk from SMU, a retail group that includes Unimarc,
one of Chile's biggest supermarket chains.
The bank's merger discussion "reflects management's efforts
to reinforce CorpBanca's franchise, but also raises questions
regarding the bank's strategic plan going forward," the agency
said.
CorpBanca could not immediately be reached for comment.