SANTIAGO Jan 31 Moody's Investors Service put
the ratings of CorpBanca on review for upgrade,
following Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco's deal to
acquire control of the Chilean bank.
The ratings agency, which had downgraded CorpBanca in
December to Baa3 from Baa2, said on Friday that the proposed
merger could have a beneficial effect on CorpBanca's funding
flexibility, margins, and capital, and also strengthen its
market presence.
CorpBanca and Itau announced the deal, valued at an
estimated $3.7 billion, on Tuesday. Itau is seeking a bigger
footprint in Chile and Colombia, while CorpBanca, Chile's
fifth-largest bank, is looking to scale up.
In December Moody's had cited fears about the read-across
impact on CorpBanca of problems at linked retail business SMU,
both of which are controlled by Chilean billionaire Alvaro Saieh
via his CorpGroup empire.
The unlisted SMU has been scrambling to get its affairs in
order since last July, when it revealed accounting errors that
pushed CorpBanca shares to an all-time low. In November Saieh
injected $300 million into SMU, which runs supermarket group
Unimarc.
SMU has now sealed a long-term debt refinancing with its
banks, SMU said in a separate statement on Friday.
