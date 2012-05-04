SANTIAGO May 4 Chilean bank CorpBanca said o n F riday its New York branch will issue Yankee certificates of deposit for up to $750 million, which will be sold to private or institutional investors.

CorpBanca, Chile's fifth-largest bank in terms of loans, said it will be the first private Chilean bank to offer such certificates, which allow foreign banks to issue certificates of deposit in the United States.

Certificates of deposit are a special type of deposit account with a bank or thrift institution that typically offers a higher rate of interest than a regular savings account, according to the United States' Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

"With the certificates of deposit issue we're hoping to reach private and institutional investors interested in investing in the Chilean financial sector," the bank said in a statement.

Chile's robust and open economy has long acted as a magnet for investors, and the world's top copper producer aims to further bolster itself as a financial hub alternative to regional powerhouse Brazil.

"In the short-term, the (New York) branch will focus on the market of sophisticated private investors - with a minimum investment of $250,000 - and will later develop the market for institutional investors."

CorpBanca shareholders last month approved an issue of 48 billion shares to raise the equivalent of nearly $650 million to help pay for its purchase of Banco Santander Colombia.

Late last year, CorpBanca agreed to buy Banco Santander's banking affiliate, as well as its other units in Colombia, for about $1.23 billion, as Spain's Santander moved to sell assets in Latin America to help shore up finances at home.

Chile's CorpGroup conglomerate, led by Alvaro Saieh, has units in banking, retail and communications.

Its shares traded 1.05 percent lower on Friday afternoon, underperforming Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index, which was up 0.13 percent. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Dan Grebler)