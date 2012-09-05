SANTIAGO, Sept 5 Chile is not yet issuing an evacuation order for the country's coastline following a 7.6 magnitude quake in Costa Rica and ensuing tsunami alert, the South American country's Interior Minister Rodrigo Hinzpeter said on television on Wednesday.

The tsunami's waves could reach the northern city of Arica at 5:23 PM local time (8:23 PM GMT), according to the Chilean navy's estimate.

(Editing by Vicki Allen)