UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SANTIAGO, Sept 5 Chile is not yet issuing an evacuation order for the country's coastline following a 7.6 magnitude quake in Costa Rica and ensuing tsunami alert, the South American country's Interior Minister Rodrigo Hinzpeter said on television on Wednesday.
The tsunami's waves could reach the northern city of Arica at 5:23 PM local time (8:23 PM GMT), according to the Chilean navy's estimate.
(Editing by Vicki Allen)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts