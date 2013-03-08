DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
SANTIAGO, March 8 Chile's consumer price index posted a 0.1 percent rise in February, coming in under expectations for a 0.3 percent jump, as higher transport costs were offset by lower food and nonalcoholic beverage prices, the government said on Friday.
Chile's consumer price index posted a 0.2 percent rise in January, after remaining unchanged in December.
Inflation in the 12 months through February was 1.3 percent, below the bottom end of the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent tolerance range.
Core inflation was also 0.1 percent in February.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.