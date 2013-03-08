DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
SANTIAGO, March 8 Chile's inflation rate will be somewhat higher in coming months, and meanwhile fears the Andean country's booming economy is overheating are unfounded, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday.
Chile's consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in February, coming in under expectations for a 0.3 percent jump, the government said earlier on Friday.
Domestic risks to Chile's buoyant economy have become more important in the short term, central bank head Rodrigo Vergara said on Wednesday.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.