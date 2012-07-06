Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
SANTIAGO, July 6 Chile's consumer price index posted a surprise 0.3 percent drop in June, the first monthly fall since August 2010, government statistics agency INE said on Friday, as housing, water, electricity, fuel and transport costs retreated.
The CPI figure was well under the median estimate of 11 analysts and economists polled previously by Reuters, who forecasts a flat rate. CPI did not vary in May.
Core CPI was flat in June, and inflation in the 12 months to June slowed to 2.7 percent, retreating well below the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range. (Reporting By Antonio de la Jara and Anthony Esposito Editing by W Simon)
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering