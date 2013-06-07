SANTIAGO, June 7 Chile's consumer price index
was flat in May, coming in below a forecast 0.1
percent rise, as falls in prices of housing, water, electricity
and fuel were offset by increases in foods and non-alcoholic
beverages, the government said on Friday.
Inflation in the 12 months through May came in at 0.9
percent, below the bottom end of the central bank's 2 percent to
4 percent tolerance range and the lowest since at least January
2011, when a new methodology was adopted.
Core inflation was 0.1 percent in May.
May Reuters April May 2012 12 months
poll through
May
Consumer 0.0 +0.1 -0.5 0.0 +0.9
Prices