SANTIAGO, June 7 Chile's consumer price index was flat in May, coming in below a forecast 0.1 percent rise, as falls in prices of housing, water, electricity and fuel were offset by increases in foods and non-alcoholic beverages, the government said on Friday. Inflation in the 12 months through May came in at 0.9 percent, below the bottom end of the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent tolerance range and the lowest since at least January 2011, when a new methodology was adopted. Core inflation was 0.1 percent in May. May Reuters April May 2012 12 months poll through May Consumer 0.0 +0.1 -0.5 0.0 +0.9 Prices