* First monthly CPI fall since August 2010

* Key rate seen holding at 5 pct at least until September

* Annual inflation falls below midpoint of cbank's target (Adds poll on rate expectations, analyst's comments)

By Antonio De la Jara and Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO, July 6 Chile's consumer price index unexpectedly turned negative in June, its first monthly decline since August 2010, the government said on Friday, but that didn't shake market views that the central bank will hold interest rates steady in the short term.

The CPI posted a surprise 0.3 percent drop last month as housing, water, electricity, fuel and transport costs retreated, according to the government statistics agency INE.

The CPI figure was well under the median estimate of 11 analysts and economists polled by Reuters, who forecast a flat rate. CPI did not vary in May. [ID:nL2E8I45R1

"I don't think the central bank, for starters, will act on particular data. The central bank still has time to continue waiting and won't move the key rate at least until September," said Cesar Guzman, an economist at brokerage Inversiones Security in Santiago.

Chile's central bank is largely seen holding its key lending rate at its current 5.0 percent at least until September as it buys time to monitor developments domestically and abroad, a Reuters poll showed Friday after the CPI data was published.

All 20 economists and analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to hold the key rate steady for a sixth straight month on Thursday.

Nine of those polled see a 25 basis point rate cut in September or October and an equal number anticipate rates to be held through the remainder of the year. One forecasts a quarter of a percentage point reduction in August and another foresees two potential cuts before year end.

"For now we don't expect changes in the key rate until the fourth quarter, and this will be strongly conditioned by the evolution of two factors: external monetary conditions ... and by domestic (output) gaps, which are closed," said Benjamin Sierra, an economist at Scotiabank in Santiago.

"If there were an avalanche of liquidity that affected the exchange rate there'd be no other choice than to cut rates. ... In the meantime, the rate will remain neutral as will the bank's bias," he added.

Interest rate swaps point to a steady rate in July, a divided market for August and September and a 25 basis point cut in October, according to Reuters data.

The Chilean peso ended at a one-week low versus the dollar on Friday, in part because of the negative inflation reading, which some traders said further opened the door to a rate cut.

"What we're probably looking at is a situation of moderate inflation for the rest of the year, but it's not likely that we get a repeat of negative CPI. It's something very particular," finance minister Felipe Larrain said, referring to the inflation data.

World No. 1 copper producer Chile is bracing its small, export-dependent economy for a slowdown in global demand, especially from China, a key trade partner and a top metals consumer.

"In June, eight of the twelve sectors that make up the CPI basket posted drops in their indices and four registered positive change," INE said.

Core CPI - which excludes fruit, fresh vegetable and fuel prices - was flat in June, and inflation in the 12 months to June slowed to 2.7 percent, retreating below the 3.0 percent midpoint of the central bank's inflation target.

Elsewhere in the region, Brazil's monthly inflation rate slowed to its lowest level in almost two years on temporary tax breaks for autos, easing to its lowest monthly reading since August 2010.

On Thursday, central bank data showed that Chile's economic growth slipped in May from April, but year-on-year growth was well above expectations.

Economic activity grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in May from April, down from a 0.5 percent increase in April, led by growth in retail, other services and manufacturing.

Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in Chile rose 5.3 percent in May, beating market expectations for growth of 4.7 percent, but paling in comparison to the 7.2 percent expansion notched in May 2011.

The central bank will announce its rate decision on Thursday at 6 p.m. local time (2200 GMT).

For a link to the INE's inflation report, see: here (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Bianca Frigiani and Moises Avila; writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Todd Eastham)