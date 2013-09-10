SANTIAGO, Sept 10 Chilean authorities approved on Tuesday the environmental permit for a $733 million hydroelectric dam owned by Australia's Origin Energy and global miner Glencore Xstrata PLC.

The 640-megawatt Rio Cuervo project initially received the go ahead from environmental authorities last year, but was subsequently suspended after a local court demanded further studies.

Steep power prices, a creaking grid and delays to big, controversial energy projects have created a headache for Chile's government and for companies that make heavy use of electricity in the world's No.1 copper producer.

The Cuervo project presented two new studies and an updated monitoring plan, all of which were approved by authorities, said Christian Betancourt, acting head of the SEA environmental regulator in the southern Aysen region, where the dam will be built.

The Energia Austral joint venture between Origin Energy and Glencore Xstrata also has plans to build two other generating units, Condor and Blanco, for which it has yet to present environmental impact studies.

All three generating units will cost an estimated $3.6 billion to build and will provide 1,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

