NEW YORK, April 18 Chile is unlikely to come back to international capital markets this year, but could issue dollar- or peso-denominated bonds in 2013, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday.

On that occasion, the government would consider issuing new bond maturities or retapping its existing bonds to increase their liquidity, Larrain told reporters after talking to investors in New York. (Reporting By Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)