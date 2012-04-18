(Adds quotes from Chilean finance minister, background)

By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK, April 18 Chile made clear on Wednesday it is in no rush to return to international capital markets despite promises to become a more frequent issuer of global bonds.

Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said the government "will probably not come back this year" to international markets, adding that it is still deciding whether to do so in 2013.

"It's a decision that has to do with providing more liquidity to both our peso and dollar bonds," he told reporters at the Council of the Americas in New York.

Chile in 2010 sold $1.5 billion in bonds for the first time in six years to help pay for the reconstruction of the country following a massive earthquake. At that time, the government promised it would tap foreign markets regularly to develop a yield curve.

It then returned last September with a $1.35 billion deal, reopening the two 10-year bonds, denominated in dollars and pesos, that it had issued in the previous year.

"We said we would come back and we came back in 2011. So we complied to what we said in 2010," Larrain said, noting that the country is not in need of financing as it remains as a net foreign creditor.

Chile left all options on the table for when it decides to issue bonds again.

"If we see an opportunity to come back to the markets, we will (do it) probably with peso and dollar bonds - both of them," Larrain said.

"We are not opposed to considering different maturities, but we will also consider adding liquidity to the existing maturities," he added.

Chile, one of the lowest-risk countries in Latin America, was able to pay a yield of only 3.3 percent when it reopened its 10-year bonds last year, a record low for the country. (Reporting By Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)