SANTIAGO, July 30 Chile posted a fiscal deficit
of 0.3 percent of estimated gross domestic product for the first
half of 2015, the government's budget office reported on
Thursday, due to weak copper revenues.
The deficit was the equivalent of $792 million. Chile is the
world No.1 copper producer and has suffered as prices languish
at multiyear lows due to worries over demand in key buyer China.
The fiscal deficit in the second quarter was 0.4 percent
after a slim 0.1 percent surplus in the first three months of
the year, the budget office said.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Richard Lough in
Buenos Aires)