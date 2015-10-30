SANTIAGO Oct 30 Chile posted a fiscal deficit
of 0.8 percent of estimated gross domestic product for the
January to September period, the government's budget office
reported on Friday, due to weak copper revenues.
The deficit was the equivalent of $1.74 billion. Chile is
the world's No.1 copper producer and government revenues have
been hit as prices for the industrial metal languish at
multiyear lows.
For the third quarter, Chile posted a fiscal deficit of 0.5
percent of estimated GDP, the budget office said.
