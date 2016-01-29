SANTIAGO Jan 29 Chile posted a fiscal deficit equivalent to 2.2 percent of estimated gross domestic product in 2015, the third year in a row it posted negative numbers, the government's budget office reported on Friday.

It posted a fiscal deficit of 1.6 percent in 2014.

Chile is the world's No.1 copper producer and government revenues have been hit as prices for the industrial metal languish at multi-year lows. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Anthony Esposito)