SANTIAGO, July 30 Chile posted a fiscal deficit
of 0.3 percent of estimated gross domestic product in the first
half of 2015, the government's budget office reported on
Thursday, due to weak copper revenue.
The deficit was the equivalent of $792 million. Chile is the
world No.1 copper producer and has suffered as prices languish
at multiyear lows due to worries over demand in key buyer China.
The fiscal deficit in the second quarter was 0.4 percent
after a slim 0.1 percent surplus in the first three months of
the year, the budget office said.
State-run copper miner Codelco, which is
grappling with a strike by contract workers that has led to the
suspension of one small mine, recorded a 35.7 percent fall in
revenue in the first half from a year earlier, the budget office
said.
Chile closed the first six months of 2014 with a fiscal
deficit of 0.1 percent, and reported a shortfall of 1.6 percent
of GDP for the whole year.
Meanwhile, the country's rainy day sovereign wealth fund
fell in value to just under $14 billion by the end of June,
compared to $14.7 billion at the end of last year.
