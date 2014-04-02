A new breed of sovereign wealth fund - without the wealth
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5
SANTIAGO, April 2 Chile state-run miner Codelco said on Wednesday that roads leading to its massive copper mines and ports were having no problems with copper shipments following a major earthquake Tuesday evening. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5
* Holdings of Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc., came to 4.97 percent, or 3.6 million shares, on 16 March 2017
CAIRO, March 20 Egypt's new stamp duty on stock exchange transactions will come into effect in May and include for the first time a 0.3 percent levy for investors acquiring more than a third of a company's stocks, deputy finance minister Amr al-Munayer said.