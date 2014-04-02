BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical to raise capex to 5.3 bln rbls in 2017
* The company sees 2017 capital expenditures at 5.3 billion roubles ($92.17 million), Deputy Chief Executive Andrey Khoperskiy told reporters on a conference call on Monday.
SANTIAGO, April 1 Chile's Collahuasi copper mine and port have not reported any problems so far following Tuesday night's 8.2-magnitude earthquake, Chief Executive Officer Jorge Gomez told Reuters.
The mine is a joint venture led by Anglo American and Glencore Xstrata. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* The company sees 2017 capital expenditures at 5.3 billion roubles ($92.17 million), Deputy Chief Executive Andrey Khoperskiy told reporters on a conference call on Monday.
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5
ABU DHABI, March 20 United Arab Emirates-based hospital operator NMC Health plans to expand in Gulf markets with a debut bond issue to fund acquisitions, its new chief executive said on Monday.