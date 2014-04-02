UPDATE 3-Oil drops on rising U.S. drilling, steady OPEC supply
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Updates prices)
SANTIAGO, April 1 There is no serious damage to infrastructure or reports of victims following a massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of northern Chile on Tuesday evening, a government representative said.
"We have asked citizens to evacuate the entire coast ... there is no serious damage to houses ... there have been no people hurt," said home office minister Mahmud Aleuy. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Updates prices)
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
LONDON, March 20 Global energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions could be reduced by 70 percent by 2050 and completely phased out by 2060, research by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) showed on Monday.